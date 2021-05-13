2. Writers Can Diversify Their Earnings by Cultivating Multiple Audiences

One of the unique techniques that I have been experimenting with to optimize my Medium earnings is creating multiple accounts, each dedicated to one of my publications.

Why is this potentially useful?

If you are a prolific writer on Medium, in more than one niche topic, it may make sense to segregate your posts, so that you don’t alienate your audience (and result in them muting your whole account because they don’t want to read a subset of your articles).

For example, I originally wrote about a number of topics under my main (and originally, only account) Casey Botticello (@caseybotticello).

Topics included:

Medium Tips and Tricks

Substack Tips and Tricks

Entrepreneurship

Technology

Business

Personal Finance

Passive Income Ideas

However, with the advent of Medium’s mute function, readers have the opportunity to mute authors whose content they don’t want to see.

Because I write about a wide range of topics, followers will be shown a wide range of content.

The potential danger is inundating readers looking for one of my topics with the content of all my other articles, covering unrelated topics, becoming a nuisance.

For example, if someone is following me to read primarily about Medium writing tips., they may not be interested in my article on the Largest Homes in Each State.

So one of the ways I have coped with this is by creating multiple accounts.

My main account now covers:

Entrepreneurship

Technology

Business

Personal Finance

Passive Income Ideas

My second account (Medium Blogging Guide) covers Medium articles exclusively:

My third account (Substack Writing) covers Substack articles exclusively:

The downside to this strategy is it is hard build large following on multiple accounts. However, if you create your own Medium publications, you can mix the articles together (from your multiple accounts) and slowly but steadily increase your following, while better serving readers content that they want.

I am still experimenting with this strategy, but so far, it has shown promising results.